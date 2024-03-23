Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.