McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 4.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $210.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.25. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

