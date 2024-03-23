AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Nancy Bryan Purchases 38,462 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Bryan purchased 38,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $15,000.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AIM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

