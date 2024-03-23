Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 21,292 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13.

SMT stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$149.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

