Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 599 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

Welltower stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

