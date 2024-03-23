Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after purchasing an additional 452,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 9.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 174,776 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

