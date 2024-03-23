Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Christopher D. Clark Buys 5,000 Shares

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RMT stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
