Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Christopher D. Clark Buys 5,000 Shares

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RMT stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 917,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

