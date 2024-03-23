Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Hans Jorg Hunziker Sells 789 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WLFC opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

