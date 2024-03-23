Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $815.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

