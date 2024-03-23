Patrick Cook Sells 48,911 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $25,922.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,205 shares in the company, valued at $659,958.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.47 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCI. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Further Reading

