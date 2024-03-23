Philip D. Moeller Buys 20,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Free Report) Director Philip D. Moeller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BW opened at $1.32 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,091,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 152,171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 130,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

