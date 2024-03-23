NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers Acquires 1,590 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,473.68.
Jason Michael Pellaers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Jason Michael Pellaers acquired 550 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$6,446.00.
NFI Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
