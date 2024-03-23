Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 84,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

