McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.51. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

