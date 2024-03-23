Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.67. 1,009,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,244,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 170,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

