Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

DRI stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $150,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

