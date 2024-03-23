Insider Buying: Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Insider Acquires 70,431 Shares of Stock

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Free Report) insider David Whittle acquired 70,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,597.39 ($31,971.97).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Michael Hill International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.

