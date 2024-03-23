New Hampshire Trust Has $35.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.6% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Hampshire Trust owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

