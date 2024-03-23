Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

