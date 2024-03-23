Norway Savings Bank Takes $211,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $329.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $334.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.90. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

