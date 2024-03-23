Norway Savings Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

