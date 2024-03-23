Norway Savings Bank Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $291.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

