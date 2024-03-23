Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp upped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.67.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $355.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -143.35 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

