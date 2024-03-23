Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %

PM stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

