Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

