Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 151,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

