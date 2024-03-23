Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $1,052,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $365,010,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,486,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 2.0 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

