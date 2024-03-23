Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.07. 15,874,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 74,143,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

