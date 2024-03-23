Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

