Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

