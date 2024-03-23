Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $760,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $159.46 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $159.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.