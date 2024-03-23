SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.