Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler Sells 18,223 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,421,290.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,145.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $133.88 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.84.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.