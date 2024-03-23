The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Hern Thomas E. O Sells 95,000 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAC

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.