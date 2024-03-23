The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Hern Thomas E. O Sells 95,000 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

