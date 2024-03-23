Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler Sells 15,304 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $2,059,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

