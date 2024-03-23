Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.79

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 371348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

