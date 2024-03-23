Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.12

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 215709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $570.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 47.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

