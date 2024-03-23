CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.00

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 6883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502,309.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502,309.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

