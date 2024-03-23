Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 588,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average daily volume of 46,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

