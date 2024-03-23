iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 12800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
