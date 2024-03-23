ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.33

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 661370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,299.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,444,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,021 shares of company stock valued at $27,115,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.