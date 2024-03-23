JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $824.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 824 ($10.49) and last traded at GBX 821 ($10.45), with a volume of 619645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 797 ($10.15).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JTC from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,838.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 784.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 753.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.23.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

