Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.80. 5,053,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 37,561,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 546,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,780,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

