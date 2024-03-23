Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $826.0 million-$846.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.0 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.710-6.220 EPS.

Five Below Stock Down 3.3 %

FIVE opened at $170.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.52. Five Below has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

