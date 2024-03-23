Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.710-6.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.71-6.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,066,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.