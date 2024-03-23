Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

