CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,581 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

