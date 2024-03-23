CX Institutional Sells 782 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $190.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

