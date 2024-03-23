FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson Sells 500 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total value of C$115,250.00.

D. Scott Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 200 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.10, for a total value of C$46,020.00.

On Friday, March 1st, D. Scott Patterson sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.50, for a total value of C$449,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.40, for a total value of C$157,080.00.

On Friday, February 16th, D. Scott Patterson sold 100 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$225.75, for a total value of C$22,575.00.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock opened at C$225.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$212.66. FirstService Co. has a one year low of C$181.42 and a one year high of C$231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.08). FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 6.9727662 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.