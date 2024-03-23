Jonathan L. Grimwood Sells 24,527 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 24,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$186,405.20.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

HWX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.